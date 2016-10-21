McCracken Co., KY officials warn residents of business scam

A new scam has caught the eye of the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and they want you to be aware of it.

The scam is referred to as CEO Fraud or Insider Spoofing and involves a cyber attack on a company with the goal to obtain as much information about the company as possible.

The attackers then try to obtain personal information on senior level employees/bosses.

They target these individuals because they have the authority to authorize money payments.

They will use the name, email address, and schedule of whoever they will impersonate as well as knowing that person is out of the office or out of town entirely. Using the company's own website and social media can sometimes be all they need to figure out the "boss" is out of town, and who is in charge of money payments.

One they have all this information they will contact the finance officer or an equivalent.

They will pretend to be the boss by copying the look of the boss' email address and look of the emails. In this email they will ask the finance officer to transfer money to the attacker's bank account.

The idea of this email is to pressure the finance officer to transfer the money without double checking with the actual boss to make sure its a legitimate request.

The best way to avoid this scam is to verbally double check with your boss if you ever receive an email involving money transfers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.