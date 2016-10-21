McCracken Co., KY officials warn residents of business scam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co., KY officials warn residents of business scam

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

A new scam has caught the eye of the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and they want you to be aware of it.

The scam is referred to as CEO Fraud or Insider Spoofing and involves a cyber attack on a company with the goal to obtain as much information about the company as possible.

The attackers then try to obtain personal information on senior level employees/bosses.

They target these individuals because they have the authority to authorize money payments.

They will use the name, email address, and schedule of whoever they will impersonate as well as knowing that person is out of the office or out of town entirely. Using the company's own website and social media can sometimes be all they need to figure out the "boss" is out of town, and who is in charge of money payments.

One they have all this information they will contact the finance officer or an equivalent.

They will pretend to be the boss by copying the look of the boss' email address and look of the emails. In this email they will ask the finance officer to transfer money to the attacker's bank account.

The idea of this email is to pressure the finance officer to transfer the money without double checking with the actual boss to make sure its a legitimate request.

The best way to avoid this scam is to verbally double check with your boss if you ever receive an email involving money transfers.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly