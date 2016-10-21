Deadly crash under investigation in Saline County

A crash in Saline County has claimed the life of one person.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened on Illinois Highway 34 just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Kathy D. Lance, 61, of West Frankfort, was driving south near Ebenezer Church Road when she ran off the road.

Her car went through a ditch before it hit an embankment and flipped.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

Lance died at the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.