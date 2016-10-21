First Alert: chilly start to your weekend

Good Morning! It's Friday, October 21.

First Alert Forecast

Make sure the kiddos have a jacket this morning as you send them off to school. It will be noticeably cooler with temps in the 40s. And although it will be sunny for your Friday, it won’t get much warmer than the low 60s. That translates to a chilly Heartland Football Friday, so Brian suggests if you’ll be cheering on your team to bring a jacket and maybe even a blanket. FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking the possibility of the Heartland’s first frost for Saturday.

Making Headlines

Van Buren softball team heads to state: For the first time in the school's history, the softball team is headed to the Final Four in Springfield. Good luck!

1 killed in crash: A West Frankfort woman was killed in a crash Tuesday evening. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Juvenile prostitution investigation: Two Marion women are accused of promoting prostitution. They're both behind bars.

Cubs win another one: The Cubs are up 3-2 in the NLCS series. They're headed back to Chicago.

