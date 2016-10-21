This week in country music: 1970 Johnny Cash

Let's dip into the country music archives and check out some newsmakers from 1970.

The Carter Family was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

At the CMA awards it was the Merle Haggard show as he took home four trophies including Entertainer of the Year.

Tammy Wynette gave birth to a baby girl. Georgette Jones was the only biological child of Wynette and George Jones.

And this week in '70 Wynette had one of the top five singles on Billboard's Hot Country chart. Her song Run Woman Run was at number five.

Although he was killed in a plane crash in 1964, Jim Reeves was still scoring posthumous hits. He was at number 4 with Angels Don't Lie.

In the number three spot was That's How I Got To Memphis by Bobby Bare. The song was written by Tom T. Hall whose singing and songwriting career was just taking off.

"The Killer" Jerry Lee Lewis was in the runner up position with There Must Be More to Love Than This. The song would be his fourth number one country hit.

And in the top spot was the man in black. Sunday Morning Coming Down was the 11th number one hit for Johnny Cash. The song was written by Kris Kristofferson who was struggling to get his songs recorded at the time. Kristofferson says the success of Sunday Morning Coming Down allowed him to quit working for a living.

