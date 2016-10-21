This week in country music: 1970 Johnny Cash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 1970 Johnny Cash

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Let's dip into the country music archives and check out some newsmakers from 1970.

The Carter Family was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

At the CMA awards it was the Merle Haggard show as he took home four trophies including Entertainer of the Year.

Tammy Wynette gave birth to a baby girl.  Georgette Jones was the only biological child of Wynette and George Jones.

And this week in '70 Wynette had one of the top five singles on Billboard's Hot Country chart. Her song Run Woman Run was at number five.

Although he was killed in a plane crash in 1964, Jim Reeves was still scoring posthumous hits.  He was at number 4 with Angels Don't Lie.

In the number three spot was That's How I Got To Memphis by Bobby Bare.  The song was written by Tom T. Hall whose singing and songwriting career was just taking off.

"The Killer" Jerry Lee Lewis was in the runner up position with There Must Be More to Love Than This. The song would be his fourth number one country hit.

And in the top spot was the man in black.  Sunday Morning Coming Down was the 11th number one hit for Johnny Cash. The song was written by Kris Kristofferson who was struggling to get his songs recorded at the time.  Kristofferson says the success of Sunday Morning Coming Down allowed him to quit working for a living.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly