October 21 celebrity birthdays



She's a reality TV star who appears with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kyle and Kendall on Keeping up With the Kardashians. She made headlines just a couple of weeks ago when she was robbed in Paris. Kim Kardashian is 36 today.

She's an actress and best selling author who's best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars movies. She returned to the role for last years sequel The Force Awakens. Carrie Fischer is 60 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.