Man injured after two-car crash in Calloway Co., KY

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says a man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 80 East approximately three miles east of Murray.

On Thursday at approximately 4:27 p.m, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Emergency 911 dispatch received a call of a vehicle overturned on State Highway 80 East near Bethel Road.

Deputies arrived to find Kasey Turner, 20, of Kirksey, had been removed from the vehicle prior to first responders’ arrival.

Turner was traveling west on State Highway 80 when he lost control of his vehicle. Turner crossed the median and the eastbound oncoming lanes of traffic then in to a ditch on the north side of the highway.

Turner’s vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Turner was transported by Murray Calloway County Hospital EMS with non life threatening injuries.

A second vehicle operated by Danita Houston, 51, of Murray had minor damage to her vehicle due to debris striking her vehicle as Turner crossed the median.

Houston was not injured in the accident and her vehicle remained in service.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Calloway County Hospital EMS and the Calloway County Fire and Rescue jointly worked the accident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.