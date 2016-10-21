Cubs survive late rally, beat Dodgers 8-4 to take 3-2 NLCS series lead

The Chicago Cubs offense was firing on Thursday night, allowing them to defeat the LA Dodgers 8-4 and take the NLCS back to Chicago with a 3-2 series lead.

Jon Lester twirled a gem, striking out 6 and allowing one earned run over 7 innings pitched.

Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda was yanked after 3.2 innings after giving up a run and striking out 6.

