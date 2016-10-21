Blues strike first, give up 3 unanswered goals in 3-1 loss to Edmonton Oilers

Despite opening the scoring in the second period, the Blues weren't able to capitalize on their chances, losing to the Edmonton Oilers by the score of 3-1.

Blues newcomer Nail Yakupov tallied his first goal of the night, but it wasn't enough to overcome a hot Oilers team.

Goalie Jake Allen only let up 2 goals on 22 attempts, for a game save percentage of .909.

