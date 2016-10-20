Number of southern IL homes, buildings could be purchased for very little

Hundreds of houses and buildings are on the market in one Heartland county, and they could potentially be purchased for less than a thousand bucks.

Many of the lots on the list are in otherwise well-maintained areas of Jackson county, but no one is currently paying taxes on them and many believe the only purpose they are serving is preventing growth in southern Illinois.

“When you have abandoned buildings like this, it’s really a setup for drug dealers and addicts and that sort of stuff.” Said longtime Murphysboro resident Mary Moore, whose meticulously well-maintained home sits across the street from an abandoned property on the east end of Murphysboro “The grass is very high, and some of us try to keep it really nice in this area, but that’s hard when you have this to look at.”

“I think every mayor in southern Illinois can point to a large manufacturer of some kind that probably pulled up stakes in the last 20 years, and a lot of these homes were occupied by people that had careers in those particular places.” said Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens on Thursday.

“It’s a symptom of other economic issues throughout southern Illinois, and I think the way we rectify it to continue to attract jobs to the region.”

216 properties across Jackson County are included in the 2016 Tax Agent auction, most of which were delinquent on their property taxes in 2012 and prior.

“Some of these homes are still salvageable, and some can be bought for a very low price.” Stephens explained. “So if people are looking to have a retirement projects… fix up a pretty attractive little bungalow and have it, we’ve seen that happen as well.”

The starting bid for every property on the list is $638.00 due by November 4 to the Jackson County treasurer’s office.

Complete bidders packets are available at the treasurers office until then, or by visiting www.iltaxsale.com.

You can also call 618-656-5744 during normal business hours. The packets cost $6.00.

