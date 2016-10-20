Cape Girardeau PD searching for theft suspects

Cape Girardeau Police are searching for two suspects in a theft at the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Williams Street. The pair was caught on surveillance footage.

According to authorities, the suspects are believed to have stolen $1,500 worth of merchandise on October 8th.

After reviewing the surveillance video, it's believed they left the store in a gray 2006-2009 Chrysler 300.

If you recognize either one of these subjects, police ask that you contact Ptlm. Evans at 573-335-6621, Extension 1332; anonymously at 573-339-6313; or email us at police@cityofcape.org.

