Van Buren softball team heading to first-ever state final four tournament

The Van Buren High School softball team is making its first trip to the Final 4.

The Bulldogs will open up Class 1 semifinal play against Salisbury Friday at 10 a.m. at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.

The Championship game will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Van Buren is coached by former Three Rivers Softball coach Jack Childress and led by pitcher and slugger Summer Shockley.

Notre Dame will open up Class 3 semifinal play Friday at 1 p.m. against Sullivan.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.