MO AG Koster collects $8.7 million for MO from Volkswagen consumer settlement

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Attorney General Chris Koster announced Thursday that Missouri has received the full $8.7 million Volkswagen was required to pay the state, pursuant to a settlement agreement announced in June.

The Attorney General’s Office immediately transferred the funds to state General Revenue.

“This year, the State has had to place a number of important priorities on hold simply due to having insufficient revenue to fund them,” Koster said. 

“By sending this entire settlement amount to General Revenue, it will be immediately available for the benefit of Missourians.”

The receipt of $8,706,528.47 resolves the state’s actions with Volkswagen related to violations of Missouri’s consumer laws. 

The Attorney General filed suit Monday against Volkswagen for violations of the state’s environmental laws, and is seeking civil penalties in that lawsuit.

Both the consumer and the environmental actions by the state relate to the company’s installation of more than 8,750 vehicles purchased by Missourians that contained so-called “defeat devices” designed to bypass the state’s emissions testing. 

The vehicles were sold in Missouri from 2009-2015.

In addition to the $8.7 million payment to the state, Volkswagen agreed to pay more than $40 million in consumer restitution in the form of a consumer vehicle buy-back or vehicle-repair program, which will include a minimum of $5,000 per car for affected Missourians. 

Volkswagen will also pay up to $39 million for environmental air remediation programs in Missouri to be administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources over the next few years.

