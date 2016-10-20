2 arrested in Carbondale, facing charges of promoting juvenile p - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested in Carbondale, facing charges of promoting juvenile prostitution

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Justice N. S. Webb (Source: Jackson County State's Attorney) Justice N. S. Webb (Source: Jackson County State's Attorney)
Alyssa Walker (Source: Jackson County State's Attorney) Alyssa Walker (Source: Jackson County State's Attorney)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced Thursday that two Marion, Ill. women have been charged in with promoting juvenile prostitution. 

Justice N.S. Webb and Alyssa R. Walker, both 19, are charged with two counts of promoting juvenile prostitution resulting from incidents occurring in Carbondale in November 2015. 

Promoting juvenile prostitution carries a potential sentence of four to fifteen years imprisonment, or up to four years of probation. 

Both defendants were taken into custody at the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $500,000 each. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on November 3, 2016, at 9 a.m.  

The investigation is being pursued by the Carbondale Police Department.

