McCracken Co., KY officials warn of scam involving people claiming to be law enforcement

McCracken County officials are warning residents about a scam involving the sheriff's department.

Officials say a McCracken County resident received a call from an individual claiming to be a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

The resident was told he owed money because he didn’t show up for federal jury duty.

The resident was asked to obtain a money voucher and for $1900 and take it to Kroger.

When the resident asked to speak with Sheriff Jon Hayden, the individual told him Hayden was the Assistant Sheriff.

The resident was given two telephone numbers when he asked to speak with the sheriff.

When detectives called the numbers, an individual answered saying they were the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department. When questioned about who he was, the individual said some obscene words and hung up.

Upon calling the numbers again, detectives received an audio recording stating they had called “The McCracken County US Marshal’s Civil Division.”

Thankfully the citizen wasn’t fooled by the scam.

If anyone suspects they are being scammed, they should contact their local law enforcement agency for assistance in determining its legitimacy.

