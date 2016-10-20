McCracken Co., KY officials warn of scam involving people claimi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co., KY officials warn of scam involving people claiming to be law enforcement

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County officials are warning residents about a scam involving the sheriff's department.

Officials say a McCracken County resident received a call from an individual claiming to be a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department. 

The resident was told he owed money because he didn’t show up for federal jury duty. 

The resident was asked to obtain a money voucher and for $1900 and take it to Kroger. 

When the resident asked to speak with Sheriff Jon Hayden, the individual told him Hayden was the Assistant Sheriff. 

The resident was given two telephone numbers when he asked to speak with the sheriff.

When detectives called the numbers, an individual answered saying they were the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department. When questioned about who he was, the individual said some obscene words and hung up. 

Upon calling the numbers again, detectives received an audio recording stating they had called “The McCracken County US Marshal’s Civil Division.” 

Thankfully the citizen wasn’t fooled by the scam.    

If anyone suspects they are being scammed, they should contact their local law enforcement agency for assistance in determining its legitimacy.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly