Section of I-24 EB lanes back open in McCracken Co., KY after crash

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says both eastbound lanes are back open after a crash on I-24 east near mile point 4.6, just east of the US 60 Exit 4 Interchange entry ramp.

Officials had been attempting to ramp all eastbound traffic off to KY 305 at Paducah Exit 3.

We have received no word on the circumstances surrounding the crash, nor whether or not anyone was injured.

