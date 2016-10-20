Haunted Downtown Walking Tour

If you are looking for some fun and adventure this Halloween downtown Cape Girardeau will be providing a haunted walking tour.

You will be able to follow the lantern of your costumed guide through downtown and let the darkness of the past envelop you.

Cape Girardeau’s historic downtown is full of “true” tales of ghosts and memorable characters.

You can meet up at the Boardman Pavillion in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, October, 21st from 8:00 p.m. till 10:00 p.m.

To register go to,http://www.semo.edu/continuinged/classes....

