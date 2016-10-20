Target recalls Halloween LED gel clings

Did you buy Halloween decorations from Target? You need to check them because they may be under recall.

Six different Halloween-themed LED gel clings are subject to the recall because they pose a choking hazard and the button battery may be swallowed by kids.

The gel clings may separate and expose the inner decal and LED/button battery compartment.

They are for window use only and light up with a blinking light when you push them.

The designs are: a green skeleton, pink skeleton, purple spider, black cat, orange pumpkin, and black bag.

The model number, 234-25-0904, is printed on the packaging.

If you have the product and want a refund, you can call Target at 800-440-0680.

