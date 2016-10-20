Instagram launches new tool to ask 'Can we help?' to prevent suicide

Social media giant Instagram has launched a new tool that aims to prevent suicide and self-harm.

The #PerfectlyMe initiative is all about giving people confidence and building a culture of positivity.

As part of that, Instagram is providing resources for anyone who might be thinking about self-injury by offering these options: talk to a friend, contact a helpline, or see tips.

Company leaders worked with professionals with the National Eating Disorders Association, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and Save.org.

Experts say outreach from a friend or loved one truly makes a difference to those who are in distress.

An Instagram spokesperson said the new tools are designed to let users know that they are part of a community that cares.

These new resources are available around the clock.

Here's how it works:

If you see a picture on one of your friend's pages that indicates the person is going to self-hurt, just click the report bubble in the top right corner of the picture.

Click it is inapropriate and choose a reason for reporting this post.

The first option says "self injury." That can be an eating disorder, cutting, or promoting suicide.

You'll be sent to a screen that asks again if you want to report the picture.

Instagram has a team working 24/7 that will review the reports and respond quickly.

If it meets the criteria, the next time the person logs on to Instagram, they will receive the new #PerfectlyMe user experience.

The user will be encouraged to connect with a helpline and will get tips on how to work through these feelings.

If you see a direct threat of suicide or self-injury, you should call 911 right away.

#PerfectlyMe

If you are on Instagram, you are encouraged to post a picture of yourself with positive and encouraging words and include the hashtag: #PerfectlyMe.

An Instagram spokesperson said the platform hopes this initiative will "help keep Instagram a safe and supportive place for self-expression."

