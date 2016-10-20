Man arrested for allegedly beating victim with a hammer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested for allegedly beating victim with a hammer

Jason Bauer (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department) Jason Bauer (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

There's been an arrest in a home invasion and armed robbery in rural Mulkeytown.

It happened on September 30.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, the 24-year-old male victim was seriously injured when he was beaten with a hammer.

Deputies developed a suspect right away and a warrant was issued for Jason Bauer, 29, on October 12.

Bauer, who has several local addresses, was arrested on October 19 in Washington County.

He's being held in the Franklin County Jail on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Bond for Bauer has been set at $750,000.

