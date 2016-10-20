I-24 ramp in McCracken Co., KY back open after crash

Interstate 24 eastbound is back open in McCracken County after a crash this morning.

It happened at the top of the eastbound entry ramp at exit 4.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi truck and pickup truck crashed just before 11 a.m.

The road reopened around 1 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries

