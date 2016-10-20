5th grade students participate in nationwide earthquake drill - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5th grade students participate in nationwide earthquake drill

(Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Students in the Jackson School District took part in the nationwide "Great Shakeout" earthquake drill.

We spent some time with 5th grade students at East Elementary School during the drill.

They were part of over 550,000 people in Missouri and over 3 million in the New Madrid fault line surrounding area practicing what to do if an earthquake hits.

Missouri State Earthquake Program Manager Jeff Briggs was on hand to talk with the students and ask them what they know about earthquakes. 

Many students already knew to drop, cover, and hold on method. They all demonstrated that with perfection under their desks. 

Briggs said being aware and prepared is vitally important once an earthquake hits as there is no warning for one. 

Briggs hopes the students will talk with their parents and prepare a plan and look over things in their home that could possibly become an element of danger that could fall during a quake. 

