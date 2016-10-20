'A Simply Sinatra Christmas' presented by the Southern Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'A Simply Sinatra Christmas' presented by the Southern Illinois Symphony

Written by Mike Payne, Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra (SISO) presents “A Simply Sinatra Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Shryock Auditorium.

This exciting Holiday concert will be under the direction of Music Director Edward Benyas with special guest vocalist Steve Lippia, direct from Las Vegas.

The SISO is joined by members of the SIU Studio Jazz Orchestra, directed by Professor Dick Kelley, School of Music Jazz faculty, and instrumental jazz specialists from across the Midwest.

Steve Lippia is a Grammy-nominated singer who has headlined in successful, extended engagements in Atlantic City and Las Vegas as well as New York City’s legendary Birdland Jazz Club.

This holiday presentation comes on the heels of the Frank Sinatra 100th anniversary, which is sponsored in part by the SIU Student Fine Arts Activity Fee.

You will enjoy some of Sinatra’s greatest hits, such as “My Way”, “Fly Me to the Moon” and “The Lady is a Tramp”, as well as holiday classics like “Winter Wonderland”, “The Christmas Song” and “Let it Snow”.

Tickets will be available starting one hour before the show at the Shryock Auditorium box office or go online to the Saluki Ticket Office.

If you have any questions about this event, you can email Maestro Benyas.

