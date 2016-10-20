East Prairie man charged with invasion of privacy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

East Prairie man charged with invasion of privacy

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
Connect
Jeremy Boyer (Source: East Prairie Police Department) Jeremy Boyer (Source: East Prairie Police Department)
EAST PRAIRIE (KFVS) -

An East Prairie man is accused of trying to video a girl undressing at a gym.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim went into a tanning room at Body FX Gym in East Prairie and began to undress.

She told investigators that she noticed a shadow on the wall and looked up and saw a phone being held over the partition.

The victim waiting for the person in the next room to come out, and confronted the man.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify that man as Jeremy Boyer.

Boyer faces a felony charge of invasion of privacy.

