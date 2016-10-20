Poplar Bluff community leaders tour facilities

With assistance from fifth grader Renee Huck, Middle School Principal Dr. Brad Owings officially dedicates the Victory Lane facility. (Source:Poplar Bluff Public Schools)

The Poplar Bluff Middle School and High School held ribbon cutting ceremonies for about 100 supporters last week.

The ceremonies, held in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the substantial completion of the anchor projects of the historic buildings plan which was made possible by the passage of the 2014 levy measure.

Four critical needs of the plan were promised and delivered:

To combat overcrowding

Meet the growth of the community

Modernize antiquated classroom facilities

Improve safety and security of the students

Following the dedication, a tour of the 40,000-square-foot addition of the Middle School was led by the student Safety Patrol, while the National Honor Society led a tour of the 132,400-square-foot addition of the High School.

