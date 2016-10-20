Poplar Bluff community leaders tour facilities - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff community leaders tour facilities

Written by Mike Wunderlich, News Operations Manager
Connect
With assistance from fifth grader Renee Huck, Middle School Principal Dr. Brad Owings officially dedicates the Victory Lane facility. (Source:Poplar Bluff Public Schools) With assistance from fifth grader Renee Huck, Middle School Principal Dr. Brad Owings officially dedicates the Victory Lane facility. (Source:Poplar Bluff Public Schools)
With assistance from seventh grader Brileigh Cates, High School Principal Mike Kiehne formally dedicates the Oak Grove Road facility. (Source:Poplar Bluff Public SChools) With assistance from seventh grader Brileigh Cates, High School Principal Mike Kiehne formally dedicates the Oak Grove Road facility. (Source:Poplar Bluff Public SChools)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Middle School and High School held ribbon cutting ceremonies for about 100 supporters last week.

The ceremonies, held in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the substantial completion of the anchor projects of the historic buildings plan which was made possible by the passage of the 2014 levy measure.

Four critical needs of the plan were promised and delivered:

  • To combat overcrowding
  • Meet the growth of the community
  • Modernize antiquated classroom facilities
  • Improve safety and security of the students

Following the dedication, a tour of the 40,000-square-foot addition of the Middle School was led by the student Safety Patrol, while the National Honor Society led a tour of the 132,400-square-foot addition of the High School.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly