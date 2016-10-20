Officials release name of woman killed in Cape Girardeau County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Officials release name of woman killed in Cape Girardeau County crash

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau County Coroner confirms one person was killed in an early morning crash in Cape Girardeau County.

The call went out just after 7:00 a.m. to the 5000 block of Highway 177.

That's between County road 651 and County road 657 to the south and Hidden Lake Road to the north.

Investigators say the car, driven by Zandra D. Thomas, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was traveling north on Highway 177, when it ran off the road and overturned into a ditch.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, Vernell C. Morgan, 22, also of Cape Girardeau, received minor injures in the crash.

Traffic traveling north on Highway 177 is blocked.

Crews from Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cape County Sheriff’s Department, and the East County Fire protection district are all working together at the crash site.

