1 hurt in crash in Jackson

Jackson officers responded a crash on East Jackson Boulevard after a crash this morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in front of Walmart.

According to police, a tractor trailer was headed east when a car tried to turn in front of it.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It was raining at the time of the crash, and investigators believe it was a contributing factor.

