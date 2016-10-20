FIRST ALERT: showers expected this morning

Good morning! It's Thursday, October 20.

First Alert Weather Outlook

Fall weather is back! Today will be much cooler. Skies will be mostly cloudy and expect a breeze. Scattered showers are likely with a thundershower possible this morning. Daytime temperatures will range from the upper 50s in our northern counties to the mid 60s in the southern counties.

Making Headlines

Final debate before the election: Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton faced off for the last time before Americans head to the polls.

Charged with intimidation: A man is behind bars in Jackson County, Illinois for allegedly threatening the Republican headquarters.

Asking for help: Officials in 36 states are asking for help with cyber security before election day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.