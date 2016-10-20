Cubs beat Dodgers 10-2, even NLCS at 2 games

The Chicago Cubs were able to even out the NLCS on Wednesday night, dropping a ten spot on the Dodgers and winning 10-2.

John Lackey pitched 4 innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out 3 before being pulled.

Julio Urias, starting pitcher for the Dodgers, wasn't so lucky, giving up 4 earned runs in just 3.2 innings pitched.

