Man charged with intimidation against republican headquarters in Murphysboro

Republican officials in Jackson county claim a man behind bars for charges including "intimidation" threatened the Jackson County Republican headquarters.

A representative of the Jail confirms 48 year old Robin Little was arrested on Monday, October 17th.

According to Murphysboro Police Cheif Chad Roberts, Little entered the republican office just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday, making broad threats to the office including "threats about burning things."

Jackson County Republican Chairperson Gloria Campos claims Little was pounding his fists on the walls of the headquarters, and making physical threats toward Illinois State Representative Terri Bryant (R) Murphysboro, and U.S. Congressman Mike Bost (R) Murphysboro.

The police chief says Little became agitated when questioned by officers, and attempted to flee the scene.

According to charging documents filed against Little, Little was arrested and charged with "intimidation", "resisting a peace officer", and "disorderly conduct" on Monday.

Little remains in the Jackson County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Three days after Little was arrested, officials are calling a fire "suspicious" after it burned a Department of Human Services office just up the road from the republican headquarters.

The building houses the DHS office, as well as the offices of Bryant, and State Senator David Luechtefeld (R) Okawville.

Roberts says that as of October 20th, investigators have not confirmed any correlation between the two incidents.

The fire is considered 'suspicious' according to Manko, but Roberts says there is currently no indication of political motivation.

