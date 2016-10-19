Man charged with intimidation against republican headquarters in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man charged with intimidation against republican headquarters in Murphysboro

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
Robin Little (Source: Jackson County Jail) Robin Little (Source: Jackson County Jail)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Republican officials in Jackson county claim a man behind bars for charges including "intimidation" threatened the Jackson County Republican headquarters.

A representative of the Jail confirms 48 year old Robin Little was arrested on Monday, October 17th.

According to Murphysboro Police Cheif Chad Roberts, Little entered the republican office just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday, making broad threats to the office including "threats about burning things."

Jackson County Republican Chairperson Gloria Campos claims Little was pounding his fists on the walls of the headquarters, and making physical threats toward Illinois State Representative Terri Bryant (R) Murphysboro, and U.S. Congressman Mike Bost (R) Murphysboro.

The police chief says Little became agitated when questioned by officers, and attempted to flee the scene.

According to charging documents filed against Little, Little was arrested and charged with "intimidation", "resisting a peace officer", and "disorderly conduct" on Monday.

Little remains in the Jackson County Jail on $2,000 bond. 

Three days after Little was arrested, officials are calling a fire "suspicious" after it burned a Department of Human Services office just up the road from the republican headquarters.

The building houses the DHS office, as well as the offices of Bryant, and State Senator David Luechtefeld (R) Okawville.

Roberts says that as of October 20th, investigators have not confirmed any correlation between the two incidents. 

The fire is considered 'suspicious' according to Manko, but Roberts says there is currently no indication of political motivation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly