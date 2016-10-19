Does It Work: HotLogic Mini Personal Portable Oven

Four hours later it reached a safe internal cooking temperature of 165 degrees. (Source: KFVS)

We cooked raw chicken and frozen veggies in the HotLogic Mini. (Source: KFVS)

Are you tired of microwaving your food? The HotLogic Mini personal portable oven claims it can perfectly reheat or cook your meal from scratch – without overcooking or drying it out. But does it work?

To test the HotLogic Mini we turned to hungry parsers at the Southern Illinois University Saluki Tailgate.

Tailgate parties warm up the crowd ahead of the big game, but football weather tends to lead to cold food.

“We’ve got wings and barbecue,” said Bank of Carbondale Business Development Specialist and tailgate organizer Darren Berger. “We want to keep it warm… Typically we use Sternos.”

But the Sterno’s tiny flames weren’t doing well on a windy day, so Berger transferred a few of the wings into the HotLogic Mini.

“It’s really nice you’ve got a nice little handle there,” said Berger. “It opens right up from both sides. It’s got a Pyrex dish there.”

The only drawback Berger pointed out was that – as the name suggests – the HotLogic Mini is pretty small.

Berger waited 40 minutes and then he and his friends dug in. The group sampled the wings warmed by Sterno, and weren’t feeling the heat.

“They’re lukewarm at best,” one tester said.

It was a much different story with the wings warmed in the HotLogic Mini.

“Much warmer,” said Berger.

To test the HotLogic Mini’s claim that it can actually cook meat to a safe temperature we plugged it in at the KFVS Studios and filled the Pyrex dish with a marinated, raw chicken breast and frozen vegetables.

We plugged in the HotLogic Mini, zipped the insulated bag closed and set it aside for four hours.

When we opened the personal portable oven after four hours had passed the chicken looked cooked. To make sure it was safe to eat we tested it with a digital meat thermometer.

The thermometer read 169 degrees, four degrees higher than the minimum safe cooking temperature.

The HotLogic Mini earned 5 stars on this Does It Work test.

The HotLogic Mini personal portable oven is available on Amazon.com for $39.95.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.