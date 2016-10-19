30-ton boulder donated to Veterans Plaza project at Cape County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

30-ton boulder donated to Veterans Plaza project at Cape County Park North

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: City of Cape Girardeau) (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A 30-ton boulder was donated to the Veterans Plaza at Cape Girardeau County Park North.

The boulder was donated by Buzzi Unicem and will be the focal point of the plaza. The plans are to paint the boulder with a patriotic theme.

Cape Girardeau County Park Department employees began the preliminary work for the planned plaza.

Other improvements include new sidewalks, benches and a memorial wall of honor.

Area veterans groups are partnering in the project.

You can click here for more information on the "Avenue of Flags."

