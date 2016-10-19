New basketball court opens in Carbondale neighborhood - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New basketball court opens in Carbondale neighborhood

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale has a brand new basketball court.

More than two dozen people showed up to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 19 at Tatum Heights Park.

With the help of multiple groups, neighbors and community members raised more than $13,000 to make this court a reality.

Organizers said the new basketball court will help keep children closer to home.

"Having the kids stay here and playing in Tatum Heights instead of having to got a different neighborhood and play outside is important," said Justin Zurlinden, Tatum Heights resident and project leader. "It keeps the parents involved and keeps the kids active and playing outside and that is what we want."

A community celebration will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

