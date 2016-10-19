Perry Co., IL Sheriff's Office awarded safety grant

The Perry County Sheriff's Office has received an Illinois Department of Transportation Safety Enforcement Grant.

According to Sheriff Steve Bareis the grant will provide overtime pay for deputies to participate in Occupant Protection Enforcement and Impaired Driving Enforcement.

The campaign will kick off Friday, October 28.

The grant proposes enforcement campaigns surrounding holidays throughout the year.

The grant will pay for $12,331.68 toward overtime pay for deputies to be proactive in Occupant Protection and Impaired Driving Enforcement.

The office plans to conduct a roadside safety check point in the future as part of this enforcement campaign.

Sheriff Bareis urges citizens to make sure all occupants are wearing their seatbelts, children are properly fastened in safety seats, and drivers are operating vehicles in a sober condition.

The launch of the new campaign supports IDOT’s commitment to making “Zero Fatalities a Reality.”

The campaign includes an emphasis on “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.

The campaign emphasizes enforcement against drunk driving and encourages seat belt usage by Illinois State Police and more than 200 law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The IDOT safety campaign is made possible by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funding provided to states to promote safe driving.

