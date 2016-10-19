NB I-57 ramp to US 51 in Union Co. closed due to crash

The northbound Interstate 57 ramp to US 51 is closed in Union County, Illinois on Wednesday evening, October 19 due to a crash.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, it is expected to be closed until 6 or 7 p.m.

The Union County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were on the scene of a crash.

Our crew on scene said a semi truck rolled over, blocking the ramp at the US 51, I-57 interchange.

Semi rollover blocks NB 51 at 51x57 interchange.

