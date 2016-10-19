Charleston, MO burglary suspect now also facing similar charges in Scott Co.

A Mississippi County, Mo. man, facing charges after an alleged burglary in Charleston on Friday, is confirmed to be connected to a number of other break-ins in the area.

According to a probable cause statement, officials responded to 701 Cleveland St. in Charleston after a report of a burglary in progress.

The reporting party said that a man had kicked in the front door of the home and came inside. The resident was not home at the time of the robbery.

When police got their, the reporting party told officials that the man was still inside the home. When police entered, they heard someone running through the home. An officer said he saw a man matching the description of the burglar jumping out of the house through a glass window.

The subject was instructed to stop by police, but ran away.

The subject, identified as Larico Coleman, 37, of Charleston, was apprehended across the street from the home. He had suffered a cut to his right arm.

After being read his rights by police, Coleman admitted to unlawfully entering the home to steal drugs.

Police said that a search revealed that a room had been ransacked, and two flat screen televisions had been placed by the front door.

Coleman has been charged with burglary, property damage, and resisting or interfering with arrest.

Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore said Coleman is also a suspect in multiple other home break-ins over the past several months in his county, along with Scott and New Madrid Counties.

On Friday, Oct. 21, Scott Co. Sheriff Rick Walter said his office had investigated multiple burglaries over the past two months which involved the thefts of flat screen television sets.

On Wednesday morning a burglary was reported at a home on H Highway near Miner. As the suspect's vehicle fled from the scene of the burglary, the homeowner was able to get a description of the suspect.

A short time later the suspect's vehicle was found and stopped by an officer with the Charleston Department of Public Safety.

Coleman was the driver of the suspect's vehicle. Items of stolen property from the H Highway burglary were found in the vehicle.

Walter said Coleman was transferred back to Scott County where he cooperated with investigators and they were able to clear 6 residential burglaries.

Walter said some of the stolen property from the burglaries was recovered but the majority of the property had already been sold out of the area.

He said Coleman admitted to burglaries in Mississippi and New Madrid Counties and was currently working with authorities to clear those burglaries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.