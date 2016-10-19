Elementary schools to participate in 'Nation's largest student m - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Elementary schools to participate in 'Nation's largest student mock presidential debate' on Nov. 1

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Thousands of elementary schools will be participating in what's being called the "Nation's Largest Student Mock Debate" on November 1.

Some Heartland schools participating include:

Missouri

  • Jackson - West Lane Elementary
  • Sikeston - Matthews Elementary

Illinois

  • DuQuoin Elementary
  • Galatia Elementary
  • Mount Vernon - McClellan Elementary
  • Murphysboro - Logan Elementary and St. Andrew School

Kentucky

  • Benton - Benton Elementary and Central Elementary
  • Murray - Calloway Co. Middle School and Southwest Calloway Elementary

You can click here for live results.

