Steam engine made stops in the Heartland on 'Trek to Tennessee'

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Tammy O'Daniell-Howell snapped this picture when it passed through Gorham, IL
The Union Pacific number 844's "Trek to Tennessee" will pass through both parts of Illinois and Missouri on Wednesday afternoon, October 19.

Many people were waiting at the trains scheduled stop in Wolf Lake, IL. Many people were really excited to see the train.

"It is I've never seen one in action like this," said Roger Hickman.

"Oh yea, that's a part of history," said Joe Kazda.

This is the last remaining steam locomotive that Union Pacific has that has never seen retirement. It was built in December of 1944 and has been used ever since.

"The last time I remember seeing one in action was when I was in about the first grade," said Ron Williams, who drove from Paducah to Wolf Lake to get a look at the train.

"People relate really well to steam locomotives," said Ed Dickens, the engineer of UP No. 844. "I mean it's just a crowd pleaser where ever you go."

The crew loves making stops, especially in small towns. They love to share the history of this train with everyone.

"We get huge crowds pretty much everywhere we go," said Austin Barker, the Foreman of the train.

While it is not the smoothest of fastest form of travel the crew loves riding it.

To see a complete schedule of where UP number 844 will be click here.

