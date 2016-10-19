November 2016 election ballots by county: Missouri

Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.

April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.

AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3. (Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3. (Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.

President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...