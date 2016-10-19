Everything you need to know when you head to the polls on Nov. 8 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Everything you need to know when you head to the polls on Nov. 8

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Voters everywhere will officially be able to decide who they want to take over as president on November 8, in addition to a handful of state and local offices.

Follow the KFVS live team coverage. Desktop users can click here to watch and mobile users can click here.

Mobile users can click here to WATCH CBS coverage of Election Night.

Here is a closer look at what you need to know before you cast your ballot.

Missouri

When do the polls open?

The doors will open at Missouri polling locations at 6 a.m.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots. 

If you are in line at the closing time, you have the right to cast your vote.

Where do I vote?

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote and where you are to vote.

What do I need to bring to vote?

Make sure you have one of the following when you go to vote:

  • Photo ID issued by the federal government, Missouri, another state, or an institution of higher education
  • Current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check
  • Any government document that shows your name and address

If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you may still vote if two supervising election judges, one from each major political party, can vouch that you are who you say you are.

Is straight-party voting an option?

Missouri no longer allows the "straight party" ticket option. 

You must mark your ballot individually for each candidate you choose.

Who and what am I voting for?

CLICK HERE to access a sample ballot for each southeast Missouri county in the Heartland.

In Missouri, voters will also be asked to make a decision on six issues. Below you will find a closer look at each one. 

Voter Guide: MO Constitutional Amendment No. 1 sales/use tax
Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 2 limits on campaign contributions
Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 3 increase in taxes on cigarettes
Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 4 prohibit new sales or use tax
Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 6 voter ID
Voter Guide: Missouri Proposition A increase on cigarette tax
 

Illinois

When do the polls open?

You can cast your ballot as early as 6 a.m. on election day in Illinois.

The polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

Where do I vote?

If you need lookup your voter registration in Illinois, click here.

When you enter your name, birth date and address, the online tool will tell you where you should cast your ballot.

What do I need to bring to vote?

If you've voted in Illinois before, you don't need to provide an ID to vote in person.

If you registered to vote by mail and are voting for the first time, but didn't include your driver’s license number, state ID number, last 4 digits of your Social Security number, or a copy of a current ID or government document that shows your name and address when you registered, you’ll need to provide one of these when you vote in person during early voting or on Election Day.

Is straight-party voting an option?

In Illinois, voters must mark their ballot individually for each candidate they choose.

Straight-party voting is not an option.

Who and what am I voting for?

CLICK HERE to access a sample ballot for each southern Illinois county in the Heartland.

To take a look at some important issues in Illinois, check out the voting guides below.

Voter Guide: District races in Illinois
What's at stake on Tuesday? Here's a breakdown for Illinois

Kentucky

When do the polls open?

The doors at polling locations in Kentucky will open at 6 a.m.

Voters have until 6 p.m. to cast their ballot.

If you're in line at your polling location by 6 p.m., you are still allowed to vote.

Where do I vote?

Kentucky has developed the State Board of Elections Voter Information Center to help voters figure out where they are supposed to vote.

CLICK HERE to access the site. You can also visit GoVoteKY.com.

When you enter the required information, the site will list the voter, his/her address with precinct and legislative district information.

What do I need to bring to vote?

Voters must show identification or be known personally by a precinct election officer before voting.

When you go to vote in Kentucky, make sure you bring one of the following:

-Driver's license
-Social security card
-Credit card
-Another form of identification containing both a picture and signature

Is straight-party voting an option?

In Kentucky, voters are allowed to vote straight by party.

On the ballot, a voter must select the party they are voting for.

This option can usually be found near the top of the ballot.

If voters select this option, they do not need make any other selections.

Who and what am I voting for?

CLICK HERE to access a sample ballot for each western Kentucky county in the Heartland.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly