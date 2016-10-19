Everything you need to know when you head to the polls on Nov. 8

There are plans in place if your polling location's ballot machine goes down.

There are plans in place if your polling location's ballot machine goes down.

What happens if your polling location's machine is broken?

What happens if your polling location's machine is broken?

There was a little confusion surrounding the polling location in Marston, Missouri on Tuesday, November 8.

There was a little confusion surrounding the polling location in Marston, Missouri on Tuesday, November 8.

It's a busy Election Day in the U.S., with voters across the country heading to the polls. On the ballot: the presidency and control of Congress.

It's a busy Election Day in the U.S., with voters across the country heading to the polls. On the ballot: the presidency and control of Congress.

Slideshow: Voters head to the polls on Election Day

Slideshow: Voters head to the polls on Election Day

If you suspect voter fraud at your polling place in the Heartland, here is some helpful information on where to report it.

If you suspect voter fraud at your polling place in the Heartland, here is some helpful information on where to report it.

Information to report voter fraud, know your election rights

Information to report voter fraud, know your election rights

Voters everywhere will officially be able to decide who they want to take over as president on November 8, in addition to a handful of state and local offices.

Follow the KFVS live team coverage. Desktop users can click here to watch and mobile users can click here.

Mobile users can click here to WATCH CBS coverage of Election Night.

Here is a closer look at what you need to know before you cast your ballot.

Missouri

When do the polls open?

The doors will open at Missouri polling locations at 6 a.m.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots.

If you are in line at the closing time, you have the right to cast your vote.

Where do I vote?

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote and where you are to vote.

What do I need to bring to vote?

Make sure you have one of the following when you go to vote:

Photo ID issued by the federal government, Missouri, another state, or an institution of higher education

Current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check

Any government document that shows your name and address

If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you may still vote if two supervising election judges, one from each major political party, can vouch that you are who you say you are.

Is straight-party voting an option?

Missouri no longer allows the "straight party" ticket option.

You must mark your ballot individually for each candidate you choose.

Who and what am I voting for?

CLICK HERE to access a sample ballot for each southeast Missouri county in the Heartland.

In Missouri, voters will also be asked to make a decision on six issues. Below you will find a closer look at each one.

Voter Guide: MO Constitutional Amendment No. 1 sales/use tax

Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 2 limits on campaign contributions

Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 3 increase in taxes on cigarettes

Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 4 prohibit new sales or use tax

Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 6 voter ID

Voter Guide: Missouri Proposition A increase on cigarette tax



Illinois

When do the polls open?

You can cast your ballot as early as 6 a.m. on election day in Illinois.

The polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

Where do I vote?

If you need lookup your voter registration in Illinois, click here.

When you enter your name, birth date and address, the online tool will tell you where you should cast your ballot.

What do I need to bring to vote?

If you've voted in Illinois before, you don't need to provide an ID to vote in person.

If you registered to vote by mail and are voting for the first time, but didn't include your driver’s license number, state ID number, last 4 digits of your Social Security number, or a copy of a current ID or government document that shows your name and address when you registered, you’ll need to provide one of these when you vote in person during early voting or on Election Day.

Is straight-party voting an option?

In Illinois, voters must mark their ballot individually for each candidate they choose.

Straight-party voting is not an option.

Who and what am I voting for?

CLICK HERE to access a sample ballot for each southern Illinois county in the Heartland.

To take a look at some important issues in Illinois, check out the voting guides below.

Voter Guide: District races in Illinois

What's at stake on Tuesday? Here's a breakdown for Illinois

Kentucky

When do the polls open?

The doors at polling locations in Kentucky will open at 6 a.m.

Voters have until 6 p.m. to cast their ballot.

If you're in line at your polling location by 6 p.m., you are still allowed to vote.

Where do I vote?

Kentucky has developed the State Board of Elections Voter Information Center to help voters figure out where they are supposed to vote.

CLICK HERE to access the site. You can also visit GoVoteKY.com.

When you enter the required information, the site will list the voter, his/her address with precinct and legislative district information.

What do I need to bring to vote?

Voters must show identification or be known personally by a precinct election officer before voting.

When you go to vote in Kentucky, make sure you bring one of the following:

-Driver's license

-Social security card

-Credit card

-Another form of identification containing both a picture and signature

Is straight-party voting an option?

In Kentucky, voters are allowed to vote straight by party.

On the ballot, a voter must select the party they are voting for.

This option can usually be found near the top of the ballot.

If voters select this option, they do not need make any other selections.

Who and what am I voting for?

CLICK HERE to access a sample ballot for each western Kentucky county in the Heartland.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.