Heartland schools to participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut

The Great U.S. Central U.S. "ShakeOut" drill will be on October 20.

What will you do if a major, life-changing earthquake shakes your area to its core?

Much of the Heartland sits on the New Madrid Seismic Zone. An area capable of severe earthquakes.

This week is International ShakeOut Day. On Thurs. at 10:20 a.m., millions the world over will practice their earthquake preparedness during the Great Central US ShakeOut.

Another great way to get prepared is through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's mobile app on Apple, Android and Blackberry. The app contains many resources to get prepared, including safety and preparedness reminders.

