Freebie Friday: candy, fall festival, pumpkin carving and more!

Here are some free or nearly free events for Friday, October 19, 2016:

Free Candy:

Kroger's Free Friday Download is for an eCoupon for one FREE Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds Bar. The eCoupon is only available to download today, But you have until November 6th to redeem it.

Holiday Gift Workshop:

Get a jump start on the holidays by making gifts to give friends and family. This month’s project is making pallet signs. The workshop is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22nd in the Oscar Hirsch Room at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Victorian Halloween:

The Oliver House in Jackson is holding a Victorian All Hallow’s Eve, set up for a wake with a real 1800s coffin and even a séance. For $5 you can enjoy face painting, pumpkin painting and refreshments. This event runs from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, October 22nd.

Pumpkin Carving Workshop:

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will provide all you need to carve the best jack-o-lantern on your block, including a place to make a mess. Pumpkin Carving 101 is for all ages. Tools, templates are included, but you have to BYOP (Bring your own pumpkin). Bring your pumpkin and creativity Sunday, October 23rd to the Youth Program Room 3:00-4:30 p.m.

Free Pumpkin Carving Patterns:

This site has tons of free PDF pumpkin carving patterns instantly available with no sign up required.

Creepy Critter Wildlife Program:

Just in time for Halloween, get up close with creatures that walk, slither and fly…and will be sure to make your skin crawl at Discovery Park of America in Union City, TN. Event times are 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and is free with park admission.

Fall Festival

Saturday, October 22nd at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is holding it’s free Fall Festival, with hikes lead by naturists, a campfire, snacks and crafts, and up-close encounters with owls during live bird demonstrations. The event runs from 4-8 p.m.

Free Pancakes

When you sign up for the loyalty program at IHOP, you get free pancakes right there on the spot, then again every year on the anniversary of when you signed up, and every year on your birthday. For more information and to sign up click here.

