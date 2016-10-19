U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stops in Paducah

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making its way from Idaho to Washington, D.C. and it passed right through the Heartland!

The tree was cut in Payette National Forest on November 2.

During the 2,000 mile trek, the tree will stop in 25 communities including Paducah, Kentucky.

The tree arrived in Paducah on Monday, Nov. 21.

The Paducah Power System hosted its lighting ceremony for Christmas in the park at 5:30 p.m. in front of the pool house at Noble Park.

After the ceremony, people were able to walk through and see the lights and walk next to the tree.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the city hosted a large community event to showcase the tree in the parking lot next to the baseball fields.

Visitors got to sign the banner that travels with the tree. It will be displayed as part of the holiday exhibit in Washington.

The Capitol Christmas tree or "The People's Tree," became a tradition in 1964.

John W. McCormack (D-MA), the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, placed a live Christmas tree on the lawn and it lived three years before wind and root damage brought it down.

In 1970, the Capitol Architect asked the U.S. Forest Service to provide a Christmas Tree.

Each year, a tree is chosen from a national forest.

The 2016 Capitol Tree is an 80 foot Engelmann Spruce.

It will be lit in early December.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.