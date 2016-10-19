U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stops in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stops in Paducah

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)
(Source: U.S. Forest Service) (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
(Source: U.S. Forest Service) (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
(Source: U.S. Forest Service) (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making its way from Idaho to Washington, D.C. and it passed right through the Heartland!

The tree was cut in Payette National Forest on November 2.

During the 2,000 mile trek, the tree will stop in 25 communities including Paducah, Kentucky.

The tree arrived in Paducah on Monday, Nov. 21.

The Paducah Power System hosted its lighting ceremony for Christmas in the park at 5:30 p.m. in front of the pool house at Noble Park.

After the ceremony, people were able to walk through and see the lights and walk next to the tree.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the city hosted a large community event to showcase the tree in the parking lot next to the baseball fields.

Visitors got to sign the banner that travels with the tree. It will be displayed as part of the holiday exhibit in Washington.

The Capitol Christmas tree or "The People's Tree," became a tradition in 1964.

John W. McCormack (D-MA), the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, placed a live Christmas tree on the lawn and it lived three years before wind and root damage brought it down.

In 1970, the Capitol Architect asked the U.S. Forest Service to provide a Christmas Tree.

Each year, a tree is chosen from a national forest.

The 2016 Capitol Tree is an 80 foot Engelmann Spruce.

It will be lit in early December.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly