October 20 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to music.

She's known as the "Queen of Rockabilly". As rockabilly died out in the 1960's she emerged as a country music star with hits like Tears Will Be the Chaser for Your Wine and Fancy Satin Pillows. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Wanda Jackson is 79 today.

He and his band The Heartbreakers burst on the scene in the late 1970's with the album Damn the Torpedoes. It spawned the hits Don't Do Me Like That and Refugee. In the years since, he's had numerous hits like Free Fallin' and The Waiting. Tom Petty is 66 today.

He's a legendary rap artist who has sold over 30 million records. But he holds the record with 17 Grammy nominations without a win. Snoop Dogg is 45 today.

He's a wrestler who has had stints in both the WWF and WCW. Two years ago, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. During his career he went by both Razor Ramon and his real name Scott Hall and he's 58 today.

He had the role of Aragon in the Lord of the Rings movies. He's also starred in The Indian Runner, Hidalgo and Portrait of a Lady. Viggo Mortensen is 58 today.

