Early voting ends Thursday in Tennessee

The early voting period in Tennessee starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 and continues through Nov. 3.

Polling locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State, early voting is one of two ways a registered voter in Tennessee can vote before the actual election day.

A person can choose to vote early purely for the sake of convenience.

To vote early, a person must appear in person at either the county election commission office or at a satellite voting location opened by the county election commission.

The early voting period typically begins 20 days before an election and ends 5 days before an election.

A person may vote early on any Saturday that falls during this time frame.

However, in a city election where there is not any opposition on the ballot, there will be no early voting period.

The secretary of state says the advantages of voting early including being able to choose a day during the early voting period that best fits the voter’s schedule. The voter may also change their address of registration and vote in the same voting location during the early voting period.

For details regarding times and early voting locations, click here.

After Nov. 3, voters will have to wait until election day to cast their ballot.

Voters may also submit their ballot via mail prior to election day. However, people choosing to do by-mail voting must have a statutory reason for doing so.

