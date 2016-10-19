Reward offered for information about suspicious fire in Murphysboro

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigator was called to the scene. (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)

A reward is now being offered for information about a suspicious fire in Murphysboro.

That fire on October 19 damaged the building that houses the Illinois Department of Human Services.

A reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for setting that fire.

According to the Murphysboro fire chief, the call about a fire at the Illinois Department of Human Services building came in around 3:49 a.m. on Oct. 19.

When firefighters got on scene, flames were showing through a window, and the front door of the DHS office was shattered.

Crews had to force their way into the building to battle the fire.

No one was injured, however, the fire chief confirmed there was damage to the services inside.

The building also houses Kennedy Real Estate Company, an office of State Senator David Luechtefeld, and State Representative Terri Bryant.

Bryant says one of her staffers found the office's door unlocked the morning of the fire, and claims it was locked the previous night.

Bryant, however, said aside from some smoke and water damage, her files and equipment don't appear to have been touched.

Luechtefeld's office could not be reached for comment.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigator were on the scene.

According to Marianne Manko with the Illinois Department of Human Services, the fire is considered suspicious, possibly arson.

"Our workers spent some of the day clearing out any sensitive documents from the building." Manko said on the day of the fire. "Over the next few days, we will be looking through them to make sure everything is accounted for."

Manko says the documents held in the IDHS office consist of medical records, and social security numbers.

The building also houses the Jackson County Western Egyptian E.O.C. office. The agency helps families get energy assistance.

This incident follows a threat on the Jackson County Republicans headquarters, located three blocks west of the building which caught fire.

If you have information about this crime, you can call the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121, Murphysboro Crimestoppers at 618-687-2677, or the State of Illinois Arson Hotline at 800-252-2947.

Information for those that need assistance from the IDHS

Those who had appointments in Murphysboro have had those appointments rescheduled and in some cases, deadlines were extended. All the mail sent to the Murphysboro office is being forwarded.

Family Community Resource Center customers who need to contact a caseworker may continue to call the Murphysboro FCRC phone line at 618-687-1705. There is also information available online.

Here are the four nearest IDHS:

Randolph FCRC: 870 Lehman Dr., Chester, IL 62233 Phone: (618) 826-4459

Franklin FCRC: 1602 N. Main, Benton, IL 62812 Phone: (618) 439-4351

Williamson FCRC: 1107 W. DeYoung, Suite 20, Marion, IL 62959 Phone: (618) 997-6591

Union FCRC: 1000 N. Main, PO Box 559, Anna, IL 62906 Phone: (618) 833-2118



Division of Rehabilitation Services customers who need to contact a counselor or caseworker should call the Anna Field Office at 618-833-5115. The agency also has information available online.

Anna DRS Field Office, 1000 North Main Street, Willow Hall - Suite A, Anna, Illinois 62906 Phone (618) 833-5115 TTY (888) 460-5140



Home Services Program customers and individual Providers may drop off time sheets and pick up additional HSP materials at the Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living at 2135 West Ramada Lane in Carbondale, Ill. You can call them at 618-457-3318.

DHS customers applying for SNAP benefits can do so immediately by applying online at ABE.illinois.gov or they can call the ABE Customer Call Center and apply over the phone at 1-800-843-6154.

