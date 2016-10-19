FIRST ALERT: Warm weather will come to an end with an increased - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Warm weather will come to an end with an increased chance of rain and storms today. SWIPE for full forecast.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS)

It is Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Our warm weather will soon be coming to an end with the increased chance of rain and storms today and tonight. While there is only a 20-30% chance we’ll see showers this morning, Brian is tracking the timing of when our chances go up. And there is a good possibility of a strong storm or two this afternoon. Expect storms overnight into Thursday. FIRST ALERT: waking up Thursday, it will be noticeably cooler, breezy and rainy.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Stage is set: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's ugly and acrimonious battle for the White House is barreling toward the end, with the candidates taking the debate stage Wednesday night for one final primetime showdown. Wednesday's contest in Las Vegas comes just under three weeks from Election Day.

Fighting fireCrews are on the scene of a fire at a state building in Murphysboro. Witnesses say several crews are on scene of a fire at the Department of Human Services building at the intersection of  4th and North Streets.

Testing stage: Saint Louis University is preparing to test a vaccine aimed at fighting the mosquito-borne Zika virus. The university is seeking 90 volunteers to test the vaccine starting this month.

Under investigation: Police in Huntsville, AL are investigating a late-night fatal shooting that involved four people. Witnesses report one person is dead.

