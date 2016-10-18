Carbondale seeks public comment on 2017 eclipse

The City of Carbondale is asking for your help on properly handling the massive crowds expected to flood in for the 2017 total solar eclipse.

The “first of many” meetings the city has planned to field comments took place on Tuesday evening, October 18, hosted by Carbondale Tourism.

“This is the only place in the country where we’re going to get two shots at this, but we’re really trying to make sure we get as much as possible right the first time," said meeting organizer Cinnamon Smith.

According to Smith, Carbondale leaders began planning in 2014 after learning of the event’s magnitude, and at least one neighboring town began planning as early as 2011.

Some Carbondale leaders say they're expecting as many as 50,000 visitors in the city for the two minute and forty-second event, but say the numbers are merely an educated guess.

An organized volunteer effort to prepare the town physically won't be established until a later date, but Smith said that work will likely take place for much of 2017.

"There will be a number of things, and those jobs can start as early as February or March, and last through and after the eclipse," Smith said. "Whether it's preparation like beautifying our area to make sure we're putting our best foot forward, or cleaning up for the folks exiting our area after the eclipse."

The eclipse date of August 21, 2017 will closely border the Du Quoin State Fair, and Southern Illinois University’s Move-In week for the Fall 2017 semester.

A representative of SIU said at the meeting discussions are taking place to move it to earlier in the week.

Anyone with questions or comments can contact Smith and her co-workers at Info@carbondaleeclipse.com

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.