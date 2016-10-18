Newest members of National Honor Society named at Jackson H.S.

The newest members of the National Honor Society were named at Jackson High School on Tuesday, October 18.

The Jackson High auditorium was packed s families and friends of the honors recipients watched them join the honors society.

Forty students ranging from sophomores to seniors were recognized not only for their outstanding grades but also for their excellent moral character and services to their communities.

