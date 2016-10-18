Cape Girardeau community group holds prayer march after recent s - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau community group holds prayer march after recent shooting

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau community group held a prayer march following a shooting that left three injured.

Officers were called to 519 S. Pacific around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.

Investigators say there was a social gathering at one of the apartments in the home. Several people were talking on the front porch when three people came in through the back of the building and started shooting.

The group Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, or SNAP, aims to raise awareness of recent violence in the south Cape Girardeau neighborhood and promote peace.

About a dozen group members held signs, sang gospel songs and prayed for victims of violence on the corner of Pacific and Jefferson Streets.

About seven neighbors in the area joined the prayer march.

Felice Roberson, SNAP's founder, is the mother of Quiton David Combs, a man shot and killed in Cape Girardeau in 2015.

She hopes the group’s message resonates with the community.

"You don't have to resort to violence, you don't have to shoot people, you don't have to pick up a gun,” Roberson said. “You can disagree with one another without being shot at."

SNAP holds prayer marches every Tuesday and visits areas in Cape Girardeau that have seen violence in the past.

The group is also inviting homeowners in the south Cape Girardeau area to offer their input on how to make the neighborhood safer at an informational meeting at the Salvation Army, next Tuesday.

