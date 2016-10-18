2 in KY accused of criminal abuse of an infant - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 in KY accused of criminal abuse of an infant

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
OHIO COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man and woman from Horse Branch, Kentucky are accused of criminal abuse of an infant.

Stephanie R. Shepherd, 26, was charged with one count of criminal abuse first degree, child 12 or under.

Nicolas L. Wilson, 26, was charged with one count of criminal abuse first degree, child 12 or under.

According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation began in February 2016 after the couple's two-month-old child was admitted to a Louisville children's hospital for various injuries including fractured ribs and other internal trauma.

The investigated was presented to the Ohio County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Oct. 5, which issued the indictment warrants for both Shepherd and Wilson.

The couple was arrested without incident and are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford, Ky.

The investigation is ongoing.

